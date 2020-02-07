A little PacMan over your lunch hour?
Barcade, the New York-based funhouse that mixes vintage arcade games with a full bar, has signed on for its second Philadelphia location, and it’s in Center City.
Barcade, which opened in Fishtown in 2011, is taking the street level at 1210 Chestnut St., putting it next to Porta, a neighbor in Jersey City, N.J., and amid a neighborhood teeming with newer entertainment options, including bars, lounges, and the Lucky Strike bowling alley.
Barcade traces its roots to 2004, when four friends opened the first location in a former metal shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. There are now eight locations, with Detroit on the way.
Co-owner Paul Kermizian said the Chestnut Street location, which will have a fuller menu than Fishtown’s, could open this fall. He said Center City would attract more daytime and happy-hour business than Fishtown, which is busier late nights and on weekends.