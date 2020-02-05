The coolest concept, which opened just before New Year’s, is Blind Barber (1325 Sansom St.), a barbershop by day and lounge by night. It also has a celebrity connection: Tonsorially gifted Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper is a partner in the NYC-based operation. The $55 haircuts include a cocktail, such as a Hot Heather with tequila, pamplemousse, pineapple, lime, and ginger. It’s also the roomiest of the newcomers. There’s a barroom tucked behind three barber chairs on the street level, as well as multiple rooms, a larger bar, and a DJ booth upstairs. Light food menu, too. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (barbershop/retail), 6 p.m. to late (bar).