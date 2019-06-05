Sips is continuing the $1 price increase instituted last year, which came following some participants’ bad behavior in 2017. That year, a well-publicized fight at the Comcast Center plaza caused Chops, a restaurant located on the site, to leave the Sips roster (it returned in 2018). As a Center City District spokesperson told the Inquirer last year, Sips responded with additional security patrols at larger venues.