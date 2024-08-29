Cider Belly Hard Cider named 5th ‘best cidery’ by USA Today

Philadelphia’s dining scene frequently garners national attention, with local chefs winning prestigious awards and restaurants earning accolades from top newspapers and magazines. Now, the City of Brotherly Love has another reason to celebrate.

USA Today recently named Cider Belly Hard Cider in Chestnut Hill fifth on its list of “10 best cideries in the U.S. for 2024.” The cidery is marking the occasion with discounted ciders through Sunday.

Advertisement

“The recognition means that the cidery is headed in the right direction,” said co-owner Matt Vendeville.

This isn’t the first time USA Today has spotlit the Philadelphia area as a dining destination. In February, three local establishments were named in the publication’s “2024 Restaurants of the Year” list: Doro Bet in West Philly, The Speckled Egg Cafe in New Hope, and Harry’s Savoy Grill in Delaware. Viet Thai Cafe in York, Pa. also made the list.

USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by a panel of experts, narrowed down by editors, and then voted on by readers. The top 10 cideries were selected for using the “freshest apples to produce innovative, unique, and delicious ciders.”

USA Today noted Cider Belly as a “top spot for Philadelphia residents and visitors hoping to find a new favorite beverage.”

Cider Belly opened in July 2023, after Vendeville and his partner, Kim, decided to open a small-batch craft cidery on Germantown Avenue after connecting at regional festivals. It has quickly become a go-to destination for European-style dry ciders in Chestnut Hill.

after connecting at regional festivals.has quickly become a go-to destination for European-style dry ciders in Chestnut Hill.

has quickly become a go-to destination for European-style dry ciders in Chestnut Hill. has quickly become a go-to destination for European-style dry ciders in Chestnut Hill.

The ciders, made on site with raw cider from Boyertown’s Beekman Orchard, age for one or two months before being served on draft. Guests can enjoy three varieties: the original dry Wissahickon, the dry-hopped Pastorious, and a rotating seasonal flavor.

To celebrate their recent recognition, the couple is inviting the community to join them for a toast, with the first glass of cider available for $5 through the weekend.

“We are building a loyal, supportive community of cider lovers who are here for the product and the journey,” Kim Vendeville said. “We are excited to grow and keep improving across the board.”

Cider Belly Hard Cider

📍8005 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🕑 Thursday 6 to 9 p.m., Friday 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday 5 to 9 p.m., Sunday 4 to 8 p.m., 📞 215-701-9116, 🌐 ciderbellyhardcider.com, 📷 @ciderbellyhardcider