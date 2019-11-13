The trick is to put foil on the breast, the leg tips, and the wing tips. Then you cook it until the breast gets up to about 140°F. You want to check the thigh meat till it gets to about 160°F. Then you take off the foil, and that will give it a nice brown. You want the breast to get to 160°F and want to get the legs to 175°F or 180°F. By covering the breast, it does slow it down the whole process. So you have to have a thermometer.