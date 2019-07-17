The farm itself has only come into its own as an eating destination in the last couple of years, with the 2016 construction of a kitchen for the farm’s market building, which initially focused on breakfasts and lunches. But with its dinner events now entering their second year, Beach Plum has fast become one of the Shore’s most unique dining experiences. There are three distinct evening events covering a range of ambitions, from the casual Sunday BBQs with à la carte plates ranging from $12 to $26, to the $112 four-course Wednesday farm-to-table meals focused solely on farm-grown ingredients, to the Friday “Fin” feasts for $124 (including gratuity and tax) supplemented by local seafood.