The pandemic has stalled two major beer-related projects, though they are still on track.
Iron Hill Brewery is looking for a December 2020 opening of its 19th location, which also will be its first full-scale production facility, in Exton. This also will bring the local brewpub giant into the retail business; it’s now selling four-packs in Delaware and soon in Pennsylvania.
In September 2019, Iron Hill announced it had signed a 20-year lease for an 18,000-square-foot facility at the Shops on Eagleview Boulevard in Uwchlan Township. The opening of the 10,000-square-foot brewery, 4,500-square-foot taproom, and a private dining room that can seat 150 had been targeted for summer 2020. This location will be able to move 20,000 barrels of beer, more than three times the capacity of its other restaurants, including a Center City location at 11th and Market Streets.
There is a new target date for Downingtown-based Victory Brewing Co.'s plans for a 14,000-square-foot taproom and brewery at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Logan Square, previously a TGI Fridays.
Announced in October 2019, the location will feature three full bars (two indoor, one outdoor), a full kitchen, 3,500 square feet of outdoor space that includes street-level seating and a rooftop patio, and a 10-barrel production brewing system. Victory had expected to open by late 2020, but Victory head Bill Covaleski now says it’s expected to open in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2021.