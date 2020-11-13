In September 2019, Iron Hill announced it had signed a 20-year lease for an 18,000-square-foot facility at the Shops on Eagleview Boulevard in Uwchlan Township. The opening of the 10,000-square-foot brewery, 4,500-square-foot taproom, and a private dining room that can seat 150 had been targeted for summer 2020. This location will be able to move 20,000 barrels of beer, more than three times the capacity of its other restaurants, including a Center City location at 11th and Market Streets.