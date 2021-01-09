From ramen to Reubens, pizza to pastries, burgers to bagels and lox, you can find just about anything in vegan form in Philadelphia. The city’s plant-based restaurant scene has exploded over the years, with plenty of non-vegan restaurants adding more veggie-friendly options to their menu, too.
Here are some of the best spots to check out that offer delivery. All restaurants are either fully vegan or fan favorites of Philly’s vegan community.
Known for a menu of comfort food fare, this South Philly staple offers vegan versions of everything from buffalo wings to mozzarella sticks to cheesesteaks and meatball subs. They’ve got red and white pizzas, too, topped with your choice of real or dairy-free cheese, and sides, like spicy broccoli and sweet potato fries, that regulars love.
Website: triangletavernphilly.com; Instagram: @triangletavern; Address: 1338 S 10th St.; Phone: 215-800-1992; Delivery: Caviar; Price: $
Launched last fall, this vegan food truck roves around the city offering hearty fare, like its signature fried “chicken” sandwich, featuring crispy seitan, Nashville hot sauce, grilled scallion slaw, and pickles on a sweet potato bun. Also on the menu: tacos, cheesesteaks, and fries with toppings ranging from kimchi to chili cheese whiz.
Website: algorithm-restaurants.com; Instagram: @algorithmrestaurants; Address: locations vary (check schedule here); Delivery: DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats; Price: $
The entire menu at this Northern Liberties bar can be made vegan, and that includes the chicken and waffles, wings, chicken parmesan, and bolognese. A partnership with Pizza Gutt brings thick, “cheesy”, decadent pan pizzas to the table, too. And the plant-based topping options are vast, from “pepperoni” to vegan ricotta.
Website: bourbonandbranchphilly.com; Instagram: @bourbonandbranch; Address: 705 N 2nd St.; Phone: 215-238-0660; Delivery: GrubHub, Seamless; Price: $
An entire menu section of this cozy Old City spot is dedicated to creative vegan sushi rolls, topped with specialties like tomato-based “tuna” and “eel” made from eggplant. There are hot bowls of noodles to warm up with, too, including three vegan ramen options.
Website: tomosushiandramen.com; Instagram: @tomophilly; Address: 228 Arch St.; Phone: 215-519-0209; Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub; Price: $$ (for two+ rolls, or ramen and a roll)
At the heart of Goldie’s menu is fried falafel drizzled with creamy tehina and stuffed into pita. But the Israeli-style shop, helmed by the team behind Zahav, gains equally notable attention for its tehina milkshakes. Made with a combination of almond and soy milk, and creamy tehina, the plant-based shakes come in flavors like Turkish coffee and banana.
Website: goldiefalafel.com; Instagram: @goldiefalafel; Address: 1526 Sansom St.; Phone: 267-239-0777; Delivery: delivery through website; Price: $
A 2020 James Beard award nominee for Best New Restaurant, this Thai spot from chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon draws a large following with its pungent, and often spicy, flavors. Several dishes on the menu are naturally plant-based, including the Kang Pajari, a curry made with banana peppers, pineapple, and tofu, the Laab Hed Yang Jae, a popular salad filled with sautéed mushrooms, and the Sakoo Hed, tapioca dumplings stuffed with shiitake mushrooms and a peanut, red chili, and cilantro filling. But many additional sides can be made vegan. Call to ask about special requests. “As long as people don’t ask me to moderate the spice, I’m fine. But ask to moderate the spice, and I’m done,” Suntaranon says with a laugh.
Website: kalaya.net; Instagram: @kalayaphilly; Address: 764 S 9th St.; Phone: 215-385-3777; Delivery: Toast, DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, Seamless; Price: $$$
Early pioneers of vegan cuisine in Philly’s restaurant scene, James Beard-nominated chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby place vegetables at the center of every dish at Vedge. You’ll often find tofu-based entrees, and the rare seitan-based dish, too, but veggies like cauliflower and eggplant triumph over faux meat in dishes ranging from tacos to dan dan noodles to rutabaga fondue. It’s an upscale experience that, even if to be had by takeout, deserves a dessert course. Almost always on the menu: Cheesecake equally as rich and creamy as the real deal.
Website: vedgerestaurant.com; Instagram: @vedgephiladelphia; Address: 1221 Locust St.; Phone: 215-320-7500; Delivery: Caviar; Price: $$$ (for multi-course meal)
Dig into fried “steak” empanadas, street corn, and decadent tres leches at this Latin-American-influenced Center City spot. It’s one of vegan entrepreneur Nicole Marquis’ trio of Philly eateries, arriving between HipCityVeg and Charlie was a sinner.
Website: barbombon.com; Instagram: @barbombon Address: 133 S. 18th St.; Phone: 267-606-6612; Delivery: GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats; Price: $-$$
For fast-casual burgers, fries, nuggets, and shakes, HipCityVeg is a Philly vegan go-to, with three locations in the city and two in the suburbs. Popular orders: The Crispy HipCity Ranch, featuring a battered “chicken patty”, and the Smokehouse burger, a Beyond meat burger topped with crispy onions, barbecue sauce, and smoked Gouda “cheese”.
Website: hipcityveg.com; Instagram: @hipcityveg; Address: multiple locations including 127 S 18th St.; Phone: 215-278-7605; Delivery: Caviar, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless, UberEats; Price: $
Unit Su Vege offers a full spread of vegan shumai, dumplings, and other dim sum fare, partnered with Chinese and Chinese-American cuisine, like General Tso’s tofu and Peking “duck.” Just keep an eye out for what’s marked “vegan” — while everything at the restaurant is vegetarian, a few items include egg.
Website: unitsuvege.com; Instagram: @unitsuvege; Address: 2000 Hamilton St., 215-988-1888; Delivery: Caviar, GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats; Price: $
Cinnamon rolls and dairy-free lattes? This corner South Philly bakery and cafe offers all vegan-pastries, as well as savory breakfast and lunch options through partnerships with Tattooed Mom and other vegan-friendly vendors.
Website: batterandcrumbs.com; Instagram: @batterandcrumbs; Address: 1401 Reed St.; Phone: 267-319-8852; Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash; Price: $
Housed on the main drag in Germantown, this laid-back shop serves up vegan soul food by the platter. Find entrees like jerk drumsticks and ginger chicken, to be paired with nourishing sides like okra, collard greens, and plantains.
Website: nilevegancafe.com; Instagram: @thenilecafephilly; Address: 6008 Germantown Ave.; Phone: 215-843-6453; Delivery: through restaurant website; Price: $
What started as a pandemic project out of Old City’s Khyber Pass Pub, this pop-up quickly drew enough followers to launch a seven-day-a-week menu. The all-vegan concept takes a health forward approach, with rotating fare filled with international influences. Past dishes include spicy peanut mole noodles, mushroom and eggplant shumai, and romanesco pakoras.
Website: primaryplantbased.com; Instagram: @primaryplantbased; Address: 56 South 2nd St.; Phone: 215-238-5888; Delivery: DoorDash; Price: $
Treat yourself to fancy bar snacks or a meal of small plates from this Center City cocktail bar. Dishes rotate, but signatures like the “crabcake” sliders, potato gnocchi, and ricotta with grilled sourdough are almost always on the menu. Booze can’t be delivered, but there’s a list of zero-proof mocktails that can.
Website: charliewasasinner.com; Instagram: @charlie_was; Address: 131 S. 13th St.; Phone: 267-758-5372; Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash; Price: $$$ (for a multi-plate meal)
Sop up stewed lentils, greens, split peas, and other flavorful Ethiopian fare from this West Philly staple, offering plenty of injera for whatever dishes you choose. Everything marked under the menu’s vegetarian section is vegan-friendly, too.
Website: abyssiniarestaurantbar.com; Address: 229 S. 45th St.; Phone: 215-387-2424; Delivery: GrubHub; Price: $
Located in the Reading Terminal Market, LUHV’s menu looks just like that of any other deli, lined with options like tuna salad, Italian cold cuts, Reubens, and BLTs. But there’s one difference — everything is vegan. If you’re craving breakfast, they’ve got plant-based egg and cheese sandwiches, too, with your choice of sausage or bacon.
Website: deli.luhvfood.com; Instagram: @luhvfood; Address: 51 N. 12th St.; Phone: 267-758-5779; Delivery: via restaurant website or GrubHub; Price: $
Out of West Philly, this fast-casual shop offers vegan burgers, sandwiches, and sides (think buffalo cauliflower wings and fried Brussels sprouts). But there are a few seafood exceptions. You’ll also find options, like shrimp tacos and blackened salmon burritos, clearly denoted in a separate menu section.
Website: veganishphilly.com; Instagram: @veganishphilly; Address: 1214 N. 52nd St.; Phone: 215-477-1153; Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless; Price: $
All bagels (excluding the egg flavor) are vegan at this Fishtown spot, said to have the best bagels in Philly by Inquirer critic Craig LaBan. There are vegan cream cheese options, too, in flavors like jalapeño and scallion, and several sandwich options, including a new-to-the-menu vegan carrot lox.
Website: phillystylebagels.com; Instagram: @phillystylebagels; Address: 1451 E. Columbia Ave.; Delivery: Caviar, UberEats; Price: $
This all-vegan slice shop delivers 12- and 18-inch classic-style pies topped with cheese from Conscious Cultures Creamery. The garlic knots are popular, too.
Website: 20thstreet.pizza; Instagram: @20thstreetpizza; Address: 108 S 20th St.; Phone: 215-398-5748; Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Seamless, Toast; Price: $$
*$-$$$ Key: $10-15; $$ = $15-20; $$$ = $20+