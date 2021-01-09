A 2020 James Beard award nominee for Best New Restaurant, this Thai spot from chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon draws a large following with its pungent, and often spicy, flavors. Several dishes on the menu are naturally plant-based, including the Kang Pajari, a curry made with banana peppers, pineapple, and tofu, the Laab Hed Yang Jae, a popular salad filled with sautéed mushrooms, and the Sakoo Hed, tapioca dumplings stuffed with shiitake mushrooms and a peanut, red chili, and cilantro filling. But many additional sides can be made vegan. Call to ask about special requests. “As long as people don’t ask me to moderate the spice, I’m fine. But ask to moderate the spice, and I’m done,” Suntaranon says with a laugh.