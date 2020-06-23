It’s highly unlikely that Bibou, Pierre and Charlotte Calmels’ luxe South Philadelphia French BYOB, can open for sit-down dining during the pandemic, what with its 20 seats in a cozy room.
But the Calmelses can, in fact, set up tables alongside the side of their building at Eighth and Kimball Streets. Starting Thursday, June 25, and running Thursdays and Fridays till cold weather begins, they’ll run a sidewalk cafe called L’Apero — short for l’apéritif, which explains the concept: a BYO spot for predinner drinks and snacks. Bibou, at 1009 S. Eighth St., is around the corner from the East Passyunk restaurant row.
Pierre Calmels is still working up the menu, which Charlotte Calmels says will include small portions of steak tartare, smoked salmon, escargots, and pissaladière. Bring wine, pastis, beer.
Bibou will still offer its pickup dinners Thursday to Saturday.
Best to call the restaurant for a table (215-965-8290), since it’s weather-dependent.