But the Calmelses can, in fact, set up tables alongside the side of their building at Eighth and Kimball Streets. Starting Thursday, June 25, and running Thursdays and Fridays till cold weather begins, they’ll run a sidewalk cafe called L’Apero — short for l’apéritif, which explains the concept: a BYO spot for predinner drinks and snacks. Bibou, at 1009 S. Eighth St., is around the corner from the East Passyunk restaurant row.