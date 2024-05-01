It’s your birthday and you deserve cake. Celebrate with these 8 Philly bakeries

In Philly, finding a birthday cake that’s a feast for both taste buds and the eyes is a piece of cake. Local bakeries offer an array of made-to-order, customizable cakes.

Celebrate with Beyoncé's favorite at Cake Life in Fishtown: a funfetti vanilla cake slathered in vanilla buttercream. Or go all out with a limoncello cake with mango curd and Lipton tea frosting from Party Girl Bake Club.

You can’t go wrong at New June Bakery with its decadent buttercream sheet cakes and flavorful heart-shaped masterpieces. And Crust Vegan Bakery in Manayunk whips up stunning six-inch to quarter sheet cakes.

Slicing into a cake from any of these 8 Philly bakeries is sure to be the icing on top for all your birthday celebrations.

Noelle Wheatley Blizzard, of Fairmount, Pa., Owner of New June, is working on a cake order for a customer and is adding the various colors and detailed patterns of buttercream onto the cake in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, June 23, 2023. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

New June Bakery

What’s better than digging into a three-layered cake intricately adorned with silky buttercream? Noelle Wheatley Blizzard, owner of New June Bakery, is a pioneer in Philly’s buttercream renaissance. Order a heart-shaped cake decked up with vintage buttercream frills and edible glitter-coated cherries ($120), or a round-shaped frosted cake covered in a mix of pressed flowers ($125). Shop online for local pickup and delivery — available for $50 within a 15-minute drive of Center City. Book at least a week in advance to secure these custom beauties.

🌐 new-june.com, ✉️ orders@new-june.com

Mini Cakes

From her South Philly kitchen, Engela Zalmy sells vintage-styled mini six-inch cakes through Instagram. Consider a falooda cake with tastes of rose water and sweet vermicelli noodles spilling out the middle for that upcoming birthday party. Or choose from three cake flavors: “Persian Love” (a saffron-soaked almond sponge cake), sour cherry berry, and tahini fudge. Cakes start at $65. Zalmy also offers custom cakes starting at $95 and a combo of a six-inch cake with five floral cupcakes for $90. Check for availability and order online.

🌐 instagram.com/minicakes_phl, ✉️ minicakesphl@gmail.com

Cake Life

In Fishtown, Cake Life is the spot to get your cake and eat it too. And who better to help you celebrate than Beyoncé’s go-to Philly bakers. Prices range from $44 to $185 for a variety of sizes, including a the three-layer funfetti vanilla with vanilla buttercream — a Beyoncé birthday favorite. Seasonal flavors like gluten-free coconut cake layered with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut, and a zingy lemon cake layered with raspberry curd and raspberry buttercream are on the menu too. Preorder online with at least four days’ notice, or drop by for a six-inch cake with a custom message.

📍1306 Frankford Ave. Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 cakelifebakeshop.com, 📞 215-268-7343, ✉️ info@cakelifebakeshop.com

Party Girl Bake Club

Party loud and proud with one of Mallory Valvano’s cakes. Flavors change seasonally and availability is limited, but order three to four weeks in advance to score a birthday treat as funky and colorful as you. Currently, you can choose from a two-layered black sesame and coconut chiffon cake with coconut custard and black sesame buttercream, or the pretzel crunch cake topped with strawberry jelly squares and house-made buttercream. There’s also a limoncello cake with mango curd and Lipton tea frosting for the citrus baddies and a “PB Churro Blaster,” featuring a chocolate peanut butter bomb cake with peanut butter cinnamon dulce de leche and toasted Swiss meringue buttercream. Pricing varies. Fill out the online form; Valvano will follow up if your desired date is available.

🌐 instagram.com/partygirlbakeclub

A slice of ‘Breakfast of Champs’ sheet cake by Ashley Huston of Dreamworld Makes Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa. Read more Joe Lamberti

Dreamworld Bakes

Ashley Huston is known for her playful cakes. The owner of Dreamworld Bakes will soon open a “part cake studio, part bakery, part cafe” in Kensington (at the former Franny Lou’s Porch), The Inquirer reported. In the meantime, you can order online and get your hands on one of Huston’s masterpieces for all your celebrations. Order a six or eight-inch three-layer cake for $125 to $150, or go big with a three-layer sheet cake serving over 36 people for $225 to $350. All pricing includes fresh flowers with a naked or simple buttercream frosting design. Custom additions cost extra. Pick up Thursday to Sunday.

🌐 dreamworldbakes.com, ✉️ howdy@dreamworldbakes.com

Crust Vegan Bakery

Whether it’s a vanilla cake with raspberry jam filling or a chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting, you can’t go wrong with a birthday treat from Manayunk’s Crust Vegan Bakery. Cakes come in six-inch, nine-inch, half sheet, or quarter sheet sizes for $40 to $110 (pricing does not include custom designs). While you can pick up one in store if you’re in a pinch, preorder to get a piped message. Fill out the online form to place an order and pickup time.

📍4409 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 crustveganbakery.com, ✉️ info@crustveganbakery.com

In North Philly, Denise's Delicacies offer custom cakes for all your celebrations. Read more Alfred_For_2022

Denise’s Delicacies

While Denise’s Delicacies in North Philly is known for its cookies, co-owners Keshia Davis and Cynthia Benton also want to help you celebrate your special occasions with cakes. Order nine-inch to full sheet cakes from strawberry shortcake and carrot for $33 to $133, online or on the bakery’s app. You can also walk in with a photo of your confectionary vision and the bakers will make it happen. You can also walk in to he store and request custom cakes with one to two weeks’ notice. Custom cakes prices are based on serving size and design. The bakery’s pound cakes are available to purchase at the store.

📍2916 North 22nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19132, 🌐 cakesbydenises.com, 📞 215-225-5425

Second Daughter Baking Co.

James Beard semifinalist duo, Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks, know how to create texture and movement in their whimsical cakes. Consider blowing out candles atop a six-inch, four-layered rainbow vanilla cake dusted with edible glitter and gold, and decorated with sprinkles and textured neon green, blue, orange, and pink frosting ($115). Or customize your Second Daughter bakery cake — just give the team a week’s notice for minimal designs and three weeks for more intricate designs. Preorder your cake online or over the phone from Thursday through Monday — advanced ordering is encouraged. Same-day ordering is available. Pick up at the bakery inside of the BOK Building is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🌐 seconddaughterbakingco.com, ✉️ info@seconddaughterbakingco.com