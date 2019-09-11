The basic menus of the seven restaurants I found seem fairly interchangeable — with various crabs, clams, shrimp, mussels, crawfish, and lobster — but each puts its own spin on the food. Crack Crab, near Northeast Philadelphia Airport, offers teriyaki-spiked hibachi entrees, while Shake Seafood in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood sells Cajun fried rice. Boiling Pot and Boiling House do a seafood fried rice with crab cut fresh to order, as well as stir-fried crab with ginger and scallions, served over garlic noodles. All the restaurants offer fried fish and appetizers such as wings and onion rings, as well.