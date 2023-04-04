Bok Bar and Triple Bottom Cherry Blossom Beer Garden open for the season

It feels like full-fledged spring, so it’s only right that two scenic happy hour spots are readying for the season: The Triple Bottom Cherry Blossom Beer Garden debuts in West Fairmount Park on Saturday, April 8th, and South Philly’s Bok Bar reopens on Thursday, April 13.

The Cherry Blossom Beer Garden will set up by the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, which is open for tours. This site has been a Parks on Tap favorite in previous years, but this year the pop-up is run by Spring Garden’s Triple Bottom Brewing, one of the city’s most conscientious breweries and the only certified B corp brewery in the state. Besides beer — including Triple Bottom’s specially made Shofuso Lager — you can order Japanese-inspired radlers (beer mixed with either mandarin, yuzu, or peach juice) and food from Bao Buns Studio. Chef Sam Chen will serve up savory and sweet bar snacks, with highlights like pulled pork bao buns, Asian-style nachos, and buns glazed with caramel, condensed milk, and cinnamon sugar.

Like its namesake bloom, the beer garden is going to be short-lived — lasting just over a week — so catch it while you can. See below for hours. The last weekend coincides with the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival.

Bok Bar, meanwhile, will be open from April 13 through Oct. 29, giving you plenty of time to pick a day for drinks at sunset. The rooftop bar has several stellar restaurant pop-ups lined for its seventh season (remember when it was Le Bok Fin?). The month-long residencies kick off with Small Oven & Porco’s, Washington Avenue’s favorite bakery/sandwich shop. Filipino fare from Bella Vista’s Tabachoy takes over in May, followed by a “Thaitalian” mashup from Fiore and Kalaya in June. In July, it’s Venezuelan street food from Queen Village’s Puyero, and Argentinean empanadas and more from Jezabel’s in September.

Throughout the season, Bok has plenty of non-food and beverage-oriented programming planned, including bimonthly Sunset Yoga from KG Strong and monthly drag performances. See hours below.

The Cherry Blossom Beer Garden is located at Lansdowne and Horticultural Drives in West Fairmount Park. Hours are Saturday April 8, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday April 9, noon to 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday April 12 and 13, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday April 14, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday April 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday April 16, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, drinks and food are pay-as-you-go. Families and dogs are welcome.

Bok Bar’s entrance is at 800 Mifflin St. Starting April 13, hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 5 to 11 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to midnight; Sundays 2 to 10 p.m. From June 17 to Sept. 2, the bar will open at 2 p.m. Dogs are welcome at all times, and kids are welcome most times, too, save after sunset on Fridays and Saturdays.