Both restaurants, owned by a small group based in Cleveland, take a polished, suburban approach. Where Paladar is more of a destination, explains cofounder Andy Himmel, Bomba is “more of a neighborhood hangout — a little more simple and direct with a menu that’s primarily focused on tacos of all different flavors.” That is, the tacos are not strictly Mexican or even Latin (e.g. the Thai chicken and Vietnamese meatball). It’s family friendly.