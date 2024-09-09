Two Philly hotspots make Bon Appetit’s 2024 best new restaurants list

Philadelphia’s dining scene is adding another notch to its belt of accolades with two local restaurants listed on Bon Appetit’s best new restaurants list this year.

Meetinghouse in Kensington and My Loup in Rittenhouse received nods from the magazine’s annual roundup of restaurants “embracing collaboration” to create menus “infused with personality and a real sense of place,” said Elazar Sontag, BA’s restaurant editor. (The Inquirer’s former food editor Jamila Robinson leads the Condé Nast publication.) The list features 20 of the country’s best new hot spots in Nashville, New York, Minneapolis, Columbus, and other locations. Portland, Ore. and Philadelphia had two restaurants apiece.

BA contributor editor Amiel Stanek described Meetinghouse as the “Platonic ideal neighborhood joint,” highlighting chef Drew DiTomo’s “unassumingly excellent pub fare approached with fine dining fastidiousness” — dishes like the hot roast beef sandwich and the lavish green salad were named, along with curated cocktails and the five beers on tap. The Kensington beer bar is “clear-eyed, hospitable, doing so little to draw attention to itself that it is positively irresistible,” Stanek noted.

Stanek’s praise for My Loup touched on chef Alex Kemp’s “bighearted and maximalist, proud but unpretentious, by turns serious and fun as all hell” cooking, from the seafood platter to the green garlic escargot roll. For the contributing editor, Kemp co-owning the restaurant with his wife — and incredibly successful chef of Her Place Supper Club — Amanda Shulman adds a “heady romanticism” to the collaboration behind the Rittenhouse restaurant. “My Loup brings together creative minds, culinary sensibilities, places far away on a map but deeply linked in spirit — and becomes far more than the sum of its parts.”

For Inquirer readers, these two nods make sense with restaurant critic Craig LaBan previously highlighting both restaurants. LaBan noted Meetinghouse’s “commitment to simplicity” taking the “mundane to the memorable,” and later named their green salad as one of his best dishes in 2023. My Loup has been a reigning favorite for The Iqnuirer’s resident food critic, and has scored a nod on the New York Times’ Best list too.