About 40% of Bourbon Blue’s $2 million annual revenue came from events. At 50% occupancy — when the restaurant is eventually allowed to reopen — the numbers would not make sense. Even when outdoor dining is permitted, Bourbon Blue’s 860-square-foot deck would be able to accommodate only 12 people. Despite takeout and offsite catering, “there’s too much to lose to make it financially," he said. “Personally, yes, it sucks, but Melissa and I will be able to rebound and find ourselves in a better place.”