Thai Dinh, who as a kid worked with her mom at the family deli in Southwest Philadelphia, went into sales when she moved to Los Angeles six years ago.
But the hospitality bug bit, and she ended up changing careers right away.
Now she is back in Philadelphia, and plans to open The Breakfast Den, a bruncherie, at 1500 South St., where Little Spoon Cafe was before its closing in October 2019.
Dinh brought in chef Drake Mandell to execute the breakfast and lunch standards, with what Dinh calls splashes of Vietnamese comfort food. Menu will have vegan and gluten-free options.
Expect a late April opening, she said.
Joe Scarpone of MPN Realty brokered the lease.