Bridget Foy’s, the landmark restaurant at Second and South Streets that was destroyed by fire in October 2017, has returned — all new from the ground up.
It’s harking back to 1978 for its first few months. Since the restaurant will be operating with only outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery, it’s initially being billed as a pop-up called East Philly Cafe — which was the restaurant’s original name under John and Bernadette Foy. (After Bridget was born in 1982, they renamed it after her. She now runs the restaurant, as well as the nearby Cry Baby Pasta, with her husband, Paul Rodriguez.)
The Bridget Foy’s name will resume in 2021 when indoor dining is allowed.
The East Philly Cafe menu, by Cry Baby Pasta’s David Gilberg and Carla Goncalves, is comfort food tailored to takeout and outdoor dining (wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts, including banana pudding and a chocolate cake with caramelized peanuts, chocolate cremeux). Bar serves classic and holiday-themed cocktails, wine and beer.
Meanwhile, Cry Baby continues to offer meal kits, cocktails, cocktail kits, wine and food to go.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.