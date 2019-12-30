A gentleman came in from Singapore, and he had hair down to his waist. He said he saw us on Instagram. He said the two things he wanted to do while he was in New York was go to the Empire State Building and get a haircut at Blind Barber. It was like one of those moments where it’s like, “Wow. This thing’s really touching people and people want to see it, but we can’t be everywhere. What could we do to create a little calling card?” And we were using other products that [weren‘t] necessarily feeling like us. We asked, “How do you make product?” We found some of the best labs in the country, we had an amazing product-development friend, and through a lot of sweat and quarters from the couch cushions, we launched four products and went door to door — those doors being Barney’s, Mr. Porter, and Birchbox. And we got in.