Landscapers and florists are scurrying all over the restaurant space on the plaza in front of the Comcast Center at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard, preparing for the June 21 opening of Cafe Click, a French-inspired outdoor spot from Stephen Starr.

Cafe Click will share some thematic elements with Parc, his all-day bistro five blocks away on Rittenhouse Square.

Starr brought in Urban Green, the Brooklyn landscape artist that greened up his award-winning Le Coucou in Manhattan. Designers Tommy Little and Frantiska Gilman are stringing up dried flowers to hang from the structure, which will be draped with soft linen panels in blue and off-white.

Rockwell Group, which designed Electric Lemon in New York and the original Pod in Philadelphia, designed the seasonal space, which will seat nearly 140.

Click will not participate in Center City Sips, and, for that matter, will not be open for the kind of late-night revelry that vexed Chops, its predecessor. Click will not seat guests indoors as Chops did, either.

Click will serve lunch and dinner weekdays only (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) and will be open through September.

A menu was not yet available this week, but a description indicates coffee and light fare (salads, soups, cheeses, charcuterie). Also expect aperitif-style low-proof cocktails and wines by the glass, oysters and other raw selections, plus crêpes, tartines, and quiches, and pastries including classic eclairs and crème caramel.

Reservations will be available via Resy, but walk-ins will be welcome. Part of Click is not under cover.

Starr, who has 36 restaurants in four markets, has been on a hometown streak lately, working with Aramark on a new restaurant at the Wells Fargo Center and partnering with Aramark on Starr-branded dining options at its catering venues nationwide.