Camden Waterfront may soon offer concessions, including alcohol

Camden County is eyeing improvements to Camden Waterfront’s food and beverage offerings to attract visitors looking to enjoy the view of the Philadelphia skyline from across the Delaware River.

The county is actively seeking proposals from vendors interested in leasing land to provide concession services. These services are intended for county residents, Waterfront event attendees, and the general public. The county’s request outlines plans for a concession stand, a removable structure slated to be positioned near the American Water Corporate building, starting as early as April 1. The exact site will be finalized between the county and the chosen vendor, with the lease agreement spanning one year with the possibility of two one-year renewal options at the county’s discretion.

“The county seeks proposals from contractors with a strong commitment to outstanding customer service, trust, communication, teamwork, and professionalism, and who functions as a contributing member of the community team, not simply a service provider,” the request noted. “The ideal organization will be professional, clean, and have the county and the city’s best interest in mind.”

The future concession stand will offer a diverse menu featuring both hot and cold dishes, fresh food, and a range of beverages. Additionally, the county plans to collaborate with the selected vendor to secure a special permit allowing the sale of alcohol, catering to those wishing to enjoy a drink by the waterfront.

The Camden County Department of Parks held a pre-proposal meeting on Feb. 15 for interested parties. The bidding process is scheduled to commence on March 5 at the city courthouse, with the Camden County Board of Commissioners making the final vendor selection via formal resolution.

For further details, interested parties are encouraged to explore Camden County’s purchasing opportunities.