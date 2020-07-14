Her is Vanessa Jackson, 55, who opened this store in 2018 after moving it from Jenkintown. She’s a Southwest Philadelphia native, a mother to three children and three stepchildren, and an excellent cook — the kind who hosts family dinners after church on Sunday. In her first career, Jackson was director of development for Bethel Deliverance International Church in Cheltenham and assistant director of development of the annual fund at Arcadia University, from which she has a business degree.