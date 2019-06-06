Just catching up on a few chef moves around the area:
Anthony Marini, who chef-owned the short-lived Rarest at Ninth and Chestnut Streets, has decamped for Collingswood, where he is chef at Porch & Proper. To spend time with his growing family, opening chef Ryan McQuillan left to work at a hotel closer to home.
Mark Regan has left Hungry Pigeon to head the kitchen for Jason Cichonski at Messina Social Club in South Philadelphia, which is set to reopen this summer.
Ed Pinello has moved from Wm. Mulherin’s Sons in Fishtown to Via Locusta, the Michael Schulson-Jeff Michaud pasta project coming together on the 1700 block of Locust Street, between Prime Rib and Parc.
The Connecticut-born Nick Ugliarolo, part of Jean-Georges’ orbit, has been tapped as chef for Jean-Georges, opening Aug. 12 as part of the Four Seasons Hotel on the 59th floor of Comcast Technology Center.
Lucio Palazzo, whose resume includes Washington Square, James, Zahav, Percy Street Barbecue, Xochitl, the Feliz restaurants, and most recently The Common, has joined Jill Weber and Evan Malone at Sojourn Philly restaurants as culinary director. That group encompasses Rex 1516, Jet Wine Bar, and Cafe Ynez and will expand to include a new Rex nearby as well as Sor Ynez in Kensington.