Lucio Palazzo, whose resume includes Washington Square, James, Zahav, Percy Street Barbecue, Xochitl, the Feliz restaurants, and most recently The Common, has joined Jill Weber and Evan Malone at Sojourn Philly restaurants as culinary director. That group encompasses Rex 1516, Jet Wine Bar, and Cafe Ynez and will expand to include a new Rex nearby as well as Sor Ynez in Kensington.