But when asked to identify the one knife that means the most to him, Fujiyama reaches for another yanagi, this one with a less resplendent blade and a discolored wooden grip. “Still beautiful,” he says, turning it over gently in his right hand. It was a good-luck gift from his father, Yoshitaka, a now-retired kaiseki chef in his home city of Kyoto. “He gave it to me when I left to come to this country.” A brand-new purchase to commemorate a major life event? Fujiyama chuckles. “No, he was using it. He’d never give me brand-new!”