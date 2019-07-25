South Jersey-based PJW Restaurant Group — expanding throughout the Philadelphia suburbs with brands such a P.J. Whelihan’s, Pour House, Treno, and Central Taco — has gone to Exton for its 24th restaurant: ChopHouse Grille, a top-to-bottom transformation of the former TGI Friday’s at Fairfield Place (Route 100 and Swedesford Road, or 301 Pottstown Pike).

ChopHouse Grille, a 200-seater opening July 25, is a casual spin on the group’s ChopHouse in Gibbsboro. It’s also intended as a complement to a Pour House, a beer-focused bar-restaurant, a half-mile away.

It’s a suburban restaurant all the way. CEO Jim Fris says it can serve numerous dining purposes: the after-golf crowd, date night, business lunch, drop-in with the kids.

Chef Rich Friedrich’s dinner entrees are priced mainly in the $20s, with occasion higher gusts. It’s also possible to make a full meal out of apps and sides, such as flatbreads and truffled mac and cheese. The five steak offerings, including a Kona-crusted New York strip ($42) and prime rib ($34), are served with a choice of sauce and a vegetable on the side, rather than a la carte as most steakhouses do it. From the zinc-topped bar come cocktails, craft beers, 23 wines by the glass, and spirit-free beverages.

The look is modern industrial, including high ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and black pipe shelving and pendant lighting. There’s a four seasons room with an additional bar, bistro lights and doors to the patio, which has a fire pit and lounge seating.

Dining room at ChopHouse Grille.
COURTESY CHOPHOUSE GRILLE
Bar at ChopHouse Grille.
COURTESY CHOPHOUSE GRILLE
It’s open for dinner only at 4 p.m. through Sunday, July 28.

Lunch and dinner service will begin Monday, July 29 with regular hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ChopHouse Grille is in the former TGI Friday's at Fairfield Place, Exton.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
