Chef Rich Friedrich’s dinner entrees are priced mainly in the $20s, with occasion higher gusts. It’s also possible to make a full meal out of apps and sides, such as flatbreads and truffled mac and cheese. The five steak offerings, including a Kona-crusted New York strip ($42) and prime rib ($34), are served with a choice of sauce and a vegetable on the side, rather than a la carte as most steakhouses do it. From the zinc-topped bar come cocktails, craft beers, 23 wines by the glass, and spirit-free beverages.