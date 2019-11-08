“We’re going to still be doing the same rustic, authentic food that we’ve always done,” said Cicala (say it “chee-KAH-la"). '”We’re just doing it in more of a refined setting, which we think was the best fit for the building, the history of the building, and the design of the building.” Cicala and his wife, whose specialty is pastry, were the culinary team behind South Philadelphia’s well-regarded Le Virtu and Brigantessa before a huffy departure in mid-2017. Since then, they have been leading culinary tours of Italy, a practice that will continue.