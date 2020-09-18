That philosophy makes sense, and it has done well for me — for the most part. But there are some things in my life, many of them trivial, that I never imagined could go awry, or warranted managing my expectations. Before March, I expected to stay late at the Daily Pennsylvanian (of which now I am the president), resolving conflicts and helping editors meet print deadlines nearly every night this semester. I expected to start my senior year of college with live classes, in real time, and to sit next to my peers. But now, I’m logging onto Zoom meetings from my childhood bedroom, juggling participating and muting myself as my dad takes work calls in the background.