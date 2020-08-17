Burg’s Hideaway Lounge at 21st and Federal Streets in Point Breeze, idled during the pandemic, will come back to life in mid-September under new owners.
Michael and Angela Sultan of the catering outfit 33rd Street Hospitality, who live four blocks away, are calling it Community. They hope to open Sept. 14, their first wedding anniversary.
“This is the neighborhood bar that we want to go to,” said Michael Sultan, who got the keys on Aug. 16. They struck a tentative deal for the space in April.
They’re planning sidewalk dining as well as food and provisions to go.
By “provisions”: Michael Sultan smokes his own salmon, cures his own bacon, and dry-ages beef for burgers — all of which will be sold for home cooks, as will hand-cut steaks, soups, dressings, hot sauce, Rival Bros. coffee, eggs, and items from Nello’s Specialty Meats.
The opening menu will feature a dry-aged bacon double cheeseburger, tacos, po’ boys, pot pie, chicken fried rabbit legs, wings, and sandwiches, salads, and entrees, with vegan and vegetarian options. Desserts include a French-style cheesecake and house-made ice cream.
The Sultans’ off-site catering company will continue. They also operate the 33rd Street Taco Shop within Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Michael Sultan previously was a partner in the food trucks Street Food Philly and Taco Mondo as well as Revolution Taco near Rittenhouse Square. Angie Sultan, a professional organizer doing business as Angie Organizes, was a bartender at Rouge, Loco Pez, and Underground Arts. She will manage the front of the house, and her beverage program will feature draft beers, ciders, wines and prosecco, and there will be a slushie machine to pour frozen cocktails.
Quick history of the property, which was a corner shot-and-beer called Burg’s Lounge for about 35 years before late 2012, when owner Ralph Burger sold it: It was gutted and redone, opening in late 2015 as Buckminster’s, a bistro, which lasted about nine months under Michael Pasquarello (Cafe Lift, Prohibition Taproom, Kensington Quarters). Developer Ori Feibush and his now-wife, Elise, bought it and reflagged it as Burg’s Hideaway Lounge at its late-2016 opening. Its operator, Jonathan Makar, bought the business from the Feibushes in summer 2019.