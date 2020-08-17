Quick history of the property, which was a corner shot-and-beer called Burg’s Lounge for about 35 years before late 2012, when owner Ralph Burger sold it: It was gutted and redone, opening in late 2015 as Buckminster’s, a bistro, which lasted about nine months under Michael Pasquarello (Cafe Lift, Prohibition Taproom, Kensington Quarters). Developer Ori Feibush and his now-wife, Elise, bought it and reflagged it as Burg’s Hideaway Lounge at its late-2016 opening. Its operator, Jonathan Makar, bought the business from the Feibushes in summer 2019.