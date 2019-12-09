Two months in, Mexican destination Condesa on the ground floor of the Pod Philly Hotel (1830 Ludlow St.) adds weekday lunch starting Dec. 10.
Lunch-specific dishes include caldo de pollo, seafood cocktail, grilled fish empanadas, sopes (chicken, beans, and cheese), egg & hoja santa tacos (beans and cheese), and platos (camarones, chuleta en adobo, arrachera, and hen of the woods mushroom). The menu is here.
Also beginning Dec. 10, Condesa extends bar hours, opening from 2 to 5 p.m. This provides continuous service from 11:30 a.m. to late night on weekdays.
Besides Condesa at the hotel, operators Defined Hospitality have El Café, the daytime coffee bar serving pastries and breakfast tacos, and El Techo, a year-round rooftop bar.