Lemon bars with meringue

Makes 8 bars.

Jenn Ladd / Staff Lemon bars with meringue from Thomas Keller’s ‘Ad Hoc at Home.’

For the crust:

10½ tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon white granulated sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

For the filling:

1 cup fresh lemon juice

6 large eggs

6 large egg yolks

1¼ cups white sugar

9 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small chunks, at room temperature

For the meringue:

1¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon white sugar, divided

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon water

3 large egg whites, at room temperature

Make the crust: Place the butter and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and mix on low until combined. Increase the speed to medium and beat for 3 minutes, until the mixture is light and creamy, scraping down the sides as necessary. Add the vanilla. Then add the flour about ¼ cup at a time, mixing until just incorporated. The dough should not form a mass, but it should hold together if you squeeze it with your hands.

Transfer the dough to a large piece of parchment paper and pat it into a rectangle. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 days. (Let it soften a bit before rolling.)

Cover the dough with another piece of parchment and roll it out into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Set out a quarter-sheet pan (9-by-13-by-1-inch). Remove the top piece of parchment and invert the dough into the pan. Fit into the pan, pressing it evenly over the bottom and up the sides, easing it into the corners. Let the excess dough hang over the sides of the pan to help anchor the crust. If you see any cracks, use small pieces from the overhang to patch them. Prick the bottom and sides of the crust with a fork, then refrigerate for 5 minutes.

Heat the oven to 350°F. When it’s hot, bake the crust until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool to room temperature.

Make the filling: Combine the lemon juice, eggs, yolks, and sugar in the top of a double boiler or in a large metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water and whisk for about 5 minutes, or until the mixture thickens and holds a shape when the whisk is lifted. Remove from heat and whisk in the butter bit by bit.

Strain the curd through a fine-mesh basket strainer into the crust. Shake the pan gently to distribute the filling evenly.

Cut a piece of parchment paper the size of the pan, spray it with nonstick spray, and lay it over the lemon filling. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and freeze for at least several hours, until frozen solid.

Using a paring knife, scrape off any of the overhanging crust. Run a palette knife or narrow spatula between the pastry and the sides of the pan. With a wide spatula, lift the sheet of lemon bars and place on a cutting surface or a serving platter. The lemon bars can be returned to the freezer for up to 2 days on the platter.

Just before serving, make the meringue: Combine 1¼ cups of the sugar and the water in a medium saucepan and heat over medium to 220°F, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Meanwhile, in a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the egg whites on medium until foamy, then gradually add the remaining 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon sugar. Increase the speed to medium-high and whip until the whites form soft peaks. With the mixer running, slowly add the sugar syrup, pouring it down the side of the bowl to avoid the whisk. Continue to whip until stiff peaks form. Transfer to a piping bag (or snip off a corner of a plastic bag to pipe the meringue).

Beginning in the upper corner of the rectangle of bars, pipe a vertical coil of meringue, working in a circular motion, down the length of the bars. Turn the platter around and pipe a second coil touching the first. Continue until the bars are covered in meringue.

Using a blowtorch, carefully brown the meringue, adjusting the flame and/or moving torch closer or farther away to ensure even browning. Serve immediately.

— Reprinted from Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc at Home (Artisan Books)