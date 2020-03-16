Empty chairs and barstools are the unimaginable side-effect of a 14-day government ban on dining rooms and bars, starting March 16, designed to combat the coronavirus.
Although Gov. Tom Wolf’s order applies to businesses in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, many operators there and in Philadelphia had been making moves over the weekend. (Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney so far has not followed the lead of cities such as New York and Los Angeles, as well as Ohio, Illinois, and Massachusetts.)
Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to operate. Bars themselves will be largely silent, though they may sell beer to go, including growlers. Alcohol to go in open containers is not allowed in Pennsylvania.
Rather than simply shut down, the restaurateurs are adjusting the way they do business so they can retain employees and keep the lights on. In most cases, that means pivoting to carry-out or takeout. Even posher restaurants are offering meal deals.
Some establishments are closing temporarily. Some, however, likely will close permanently. Given the narrow profit margins, most restaurants cannot withstand long-term disruptions.
A few notes:
- Customers may stay healthier by calling ahead for carry-out or pickup, rather than by walking into the restaurant and waiting for takeout; the less time spent in public, the better.
- Many restaurants are offering curbside pickup as a potentially more sanitary alternative to a delivery service (since the customer can control the order from point of pickup). Call or text the restaurant as you arrive. Though restaurants say they’re stepping up their hygiene, the most fastidious among us will surely point out that food boxes and containers can carry the virus and need to be disinfected.
- Delivery services Grubhub, DoorDash, and Caviar are allowing “no-contact” delivery, meaning that drivers will call or text when they arrive and leave the order in a safe place for the customer to take inside. Grubhub is delaying the collection of its commission from restaurants. (The operative word is delaying.)
In a list that is sure to grow, here is a sampling of what’s happening out there, including Philadelphia restaurants. Menus and specifics are being posted on websites and social media accounts:
Avalon Bistro in Bryn Mawr: closed temporarily.
The Bercy in Ardmore: closed temporarily.
Melody’s Viet-Thai Grillhouse in Ambler: offering delivery via online, through the Toast app, or phone (215-641-5806). Delivery is free for distances up to 4 miles Farther, patron must call in to make the order and a $5 delivery fee will be charged for going the distance.
Lucky Well in Ambler in Collegeville: beer and food to go and for delivery.
Troubles End Brewing in Collegeville: beer and food to go.
Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia: closed temporarily.
Casa Mexico in South Philadelphia: closed temporarily.
Dalessandro’s in Roxborough: closed temporarily.
Dim Sum Garden in Chinatown: closed temporarily.
DiNic’s at Reading Terminal Market: will close temporarily after business Monday, March 16.
Fiorella in South Philly: counter seating suspended but meals to go are being offered.
Hop Sing Laundromat in Chinatown: closed temporarily.
International Bar in Kensington: closed temporarily.
James in Logan Square: closed “at least two weeks.”
Jose Pistola’s in Center City, Sancho Pistola’s in Fishtown, and Pistola’s Del Sur in South Philadelphia: beer and food to-go only.
Khyber Pass Pub, Royal Tavern, Triangle Tavern, Cantina Los Caballitos, Cantina Dos Segundos, Royal Boucherie, and Royal Sushi & Izakaya, all owned by Stephen Simons and David Frank: closed temporarily.
South Street Souvlaki in Queen Village: closed temporarily.
Thirsty Dice in Francisville/Spring Garden: closed temporarily.
Vetri in Center City: tables have been removed to increase spacing.
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Hiroki in Fishtown: closed temporarily.
Yards Brewing in Northern Liberties: closed temporarily.
For inclusion in this list, email the information with “corona” in the subject line. No attachments.