Philadelphia’s restaurant community, fronted by scrappy BYOBs and against-the-grain chefs, has been known for its vibrance and resolve for years now. While the shutdown puts many beloved establishments in jeopardy, restaurants are doing what they can to adapt — and help out their fellow service industry colleagues in the process.
While many restaurants have closed up completely during this time (with restaurateurs large and small striving to do what they can for their staff), others are eking out the shutdown with pickup and delivery options. Here’s a look at dining options, sorted by neighborhood.
As the coronavirus shutdown continues to alter operations day to day, we’ll do our best to add to and update this list.
Han Chiang’s constellation of Szechuan-inspired restaurants — including locations in Old City, University City, Manayunk, Cherry Hill, and Exton — remain open. They’re discounting takeout orders by 20% for hospitality industry workers (bring proof), as well as offering a free serving of dan dan noodles to anyone in desperate need while supplies last. Order by phone or online.
Chef Christopher Kearse’s rotating shutdown menu features items like potato leek soup with puffed grains, herb and truffle crème and campanelle pasta with pork cheek ragu and walnut pistou — the kind of fare fit for at-home date nights. Kearse is also creating takeout tasting menus on weekend evenings. The restaurant’s offering contactless pickup and free delivery within 1 mile of its Chestnut Street location (good news for Northern Liberties and Queen Village denizens). To order, call 215-644-9395 or email hello@forsythiaphilly.com Tuesdays through Sundays.
Vedge may be closed, but you can still try Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby’s vegetarian takes on street food from around the world. Think charred berbere broccoli, vegan cheese fries, Korean fried tempeh tacos — and nothing over $12. They’ve also added a lunch menu. Order curbside pickup at 215-278-7943 or delivery via DoorDash.
Scott Schroeder and Pat O’Malley, the chef-owners behind Queen Village’s original all-day cafe (which switched to dinner service and weekend brunch last year), are in some cases hand-delivering orders of mushroom cheeseburgers and chocolate cake to customers. Check the cafe’s Instagram page (@hungrypigeonphilly) for its “Daily Apocalypse Menu,” which includes items like spicy lentil soup, roast half chickens, swordfish with salsa verde, and cherry pie. You can also buy a bottle of wine. Order online or by phone (215-278-2736) before 5 p.m. on the day of pickup or delivery.
The guacs and tacos you love are still there, but you’ll have to break into your tequila stash for the margs. Order pickup or delivery via Caviar or UberEats.
The chicken shop decided to stay open to “deliver a bit of comfort and normalcy to our customers,” as it said on Instagram. Take it from critic Craig LaBan, Popeye’s has nothing on these fried chicken sandwiches. Order via Caviar for window pick-up or no-fee delivery.
West Philly’s beloved pizzeria/brewpub is selling pizza and beer to-go, as well as pizza kits, which come with two dough balls, shredded mozzarella cheese, and sauce, plus/minus pepperoni. As the restaurant said on Instagram, “Quarantine is weird, and we’re all looking for fun things to be doing together. What’s better than pizza?” Pizza kits are also available at Dock Street’s Washington Avenue location, where the takeout menu includes beer and rotisserie chicken. Order online or by phone (215-726-BEER).
Just because all sports are off doesn’t mean you can’t eat wings. The recently revamped Grad Hospital bar is slinging nachos, burgers, Nashville chicken sandwiches, and other bar food — plus beer to-go — for takeout or free delivery via Caviar. Plus, they’ll throw in a free roll of toilet paper with any orders, if you ask. Order online or call 215-732-3429.
The authentic Thai BYOB has curbside takeout and delivery options from noon to 8 p.m. They’re also running a “Phamily meal” from 3 to 5 p.m., during which Philly restaurant workers can bring their own container to fill up with Kalaya’s staff meal. Chef and co-owner Nuk Suntaranon also offered to distribute family meals from other Philly chefs who have product to off-load (according to Instagram, the Kalaya kitchen was inundated). Call 215-385-3777 or 215-960-2581, or use this Google form, to place orders.
South Philly’s cheesesteak corner keeps cranking during the shutdown. “Oh yeah, we’ll be here,” an employee at Geno’s Steaks said when asked if they were still operating 24/7. Pat’s King of Steaks (also 24/7) posted a video on Instagram: “Come on over for a cheesesteak to go.” Pickup in person or order delivery from Pat’s or Geno’s on DoorDash or UberEats.
The Malaysian mecca on East Passyunk has put skewers on hold, but is trialing pickup options, including chicken tinga and pork tacos for lunch and its hearty entrees (all gluten-free and halal) wrapped in banana leaves for dinner. Order online via the link in @satekamparphilly’s Instagram bio.