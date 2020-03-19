West Philly’s beloved pizzeria/brewpub is selling pizza and beer to-go, as well as pizza kits, which come with two dough balls, shredded mozzarella cheese, and sauce, plus/minus pepperoni. As the restaurant said on Instagram, “Quarantine is weird, and we’re all looking for fun things to be doing together. What’s better than pizza?” Pizza kits are also available at Dock Street’s Washington Avenue location, where the takeout menu includes beer and rotisserie chicken. Order online or by phone (215-726-BEER).