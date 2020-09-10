View this post on Instagram

If you’ve been following my account for a while, you know how much I love the Chicken Cutlet Lagasse from @cosmisdeli. The chicken cutlet is the best in city, with just the right amount of grease that it’s neither too oily nor dry; the provolone is perfectly sharp; the greens are well-seasoned, whether you opt for the spinach or the broccoli rabe; the bread is excellent, though that almost goes without saying for a South Philly deli; and prosciutto just makes everything better. The one thing I’m not always crazy about is the long hots, so I usually order the sandwich without them. Not because I’m a wuss about spicy foods (okay maybe I am, but I can handle long hots), but because I think the flavor is so strong that it overwhelms the rest of the hoagie, so I can’t taste the other wonderful flavors inside. . This weekend, when we put in a hoagie order for a socially distanced picnic, I made the impulse decision to add fresh mozzarella to my Lagasse. Making that customization made me forget to also ask for the long hots on the side. But reader, what a fortuitous accident that was. Not only did the mozzarella add a wonderful creaminess to the sandwich, but it also neutralized the flavor of the long hots, meaning the sandwich had a kick to it but I was still able to taste and appreciate the other underlying flavors. The original hoagie is excellent, but now that I’ve had this variant I might never go back. Maybe Cosmi’s can call this the Lewgasse! . #food #foodie #foodies #foodiesofinstagram #foodpics #foodpic #foodpictures #phillyfood #phillyfoodie #phillyfoodies #phillyfoodblogger #phillyfoodbloggers #phillyfoodblog #ediblephilly #cityoffoodidelphia #swagfoodphilly #hoagie #hoagies #sandwich #sandwichporn #chickencutlets #chickencutlet #southphilly #cosmis #cosmisdeli