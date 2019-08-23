PALMA’S CUCINA

1 bell

Hit-or-miss

2229 Spruce St., 215-735-7575; palmascucinaphilly.com

More than two decades after pioneering wood-fired pizza in Philadelphia, the Russo siblings, Brunella and Renato, have updated their corner standby with a crisp decor revamp, a full liquor license and a more upscale Italian menu that aims to go well beyond its pizzeria roots. The service couldn’t be warmer, and the old Palma pizzas, polenta bread and meatball basics are still great. Unfortunately, the newly expanded kitchen doesn’t have the finesse necessary to deliver $25-plus entrees (let alone several of the pastas) with satisfying consistency.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS Polenta bread; octopus; roasted oysters; polpetti di ricotta; meatballs; fusilli with meatballs and sausage; pork chop with polenta; pizzas (Margherita; Juliano); tiramisu.

DRINKS Small but affordable list of Italian wines (try the Fiano, Verdicchio or Tuscan Carino Rosso), plus a handful of craft beers (2SP, Cape May, Allagash) and cocktails with an on-theme kiss of Campari, Prosecco, grappa or basil. Try the red and white Il Cotozze wine-and-fruit punches, essential Italian versions of sangria.