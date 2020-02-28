DRINKS Affordability and mass appeal define this well-rounded bar. There are two dozen wines by the glass for around $10 a glass (Charles & Charles Riesling, Doña Paula Malbec rosé and the Corvo Sicilian red are solid bets). The small beer list has quality choices like Allagash saison, Dock Street rye IPA and 2SPils. The fruit-forward cocktails are more notable for festive flavors than finesse, with the Blackened Bourbon my choice. Speaking of which, there are several American whiskeys behind the bar, which is fitting, even if high-end Booker’s bourbon isn’t among them. But the $7 Citywide happy hour special is a deal with fried pickles. And there are thoughtful mocktails, too, for those who abstain. (Try the Pom Pom).