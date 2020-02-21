“I’ve seen it happen across the country,” said John Joe Schlichtman, professor of urban sociology at DePaul University in Chicago and a contributor to the book Gentrifier. “The city’s response would be: Why would any rational person not want what we’re deeming to be this universal good ... curbs where there are no curbs, sidewalks where there are no sidewalks, bike lanes where there are no bike lanes, transportation where there’s no transportation?" The community reaction, though, is a “sophisticated response” from people who have seen how improvements can signify a takeover from new, wealthier residents.