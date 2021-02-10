Les Mouettes d’Arvor sardines, $9 a 4 oz. can at Herman’s Coffee (1313 S. 3rd St.): Only fish from boats that dock within five miles of the cannery are used at 62-year-old Les Mouettes d’Arvor in Concarneau, which specializes in French presentations of sardines, mackerel and anchovies. And the freshness of the Brittany coast was captured in every can I’ve tasted, from the red pepper and citrus in olive oil flavor to the tin of sardines packed in local sea salt and butter that turned golden when I warmed the can briefly in the oven. Di Bruno Bros. also carries some of this line, as does Riverwards Produce (2200 E Norris St.), which sells the cannery’s collector tins of La Molènaise sardines from France ($7.99 for 4 oz.), whose vintage design is a nod to the film Les Seigneurs by Olivier Dahan.