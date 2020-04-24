DiMauro and Nett’s business, which is all about the in-cafe experience, has taken a gut punch since the shutdown in mid-March. After laying off all 14 employees at their two locations, it’s just the two of them now, sliding 50 or so prepaid online orders of cappuccino and vivid green matcha lattes a day through the makeshift take-out window in the doorway of their shop in Old City. The beautiful foam designs of rosetta hearts wrapped in intricate rings of delicately steamed milk they were once known for? Oh, they’re still there, richly rendered in lovingly frothed Maplehofe dairy. But the latte art is beside the point in these days of plastic take-out lid survival: “We’re just trying to hang in there,” said Nett, ever upbeat despite the grim situation.