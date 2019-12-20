CONDESA

3 bells

Excellent

1830 Ludlow St. (at 19th), 267-930-5600; condesaphilly.com

The team behind Suraya has brought a modern Mexican marvel to Rittenhouse Square, inside the new Pod hotel, as surprising for its fire-lit patio entrance off a dingy alleyway as it is for the airy and angular dining room and a menu that draws power from upgrading basic elements. Chef Nick Kennedy’s kitchen nixtamalizes and grinds heirloom Mexican corn daily for masa, mills its own chocolate, and goes well beyond clichés for stylish renditions of dishes rooted in tradition, from breakfast tacos to goat birria. One of the city’s best mezcal collections is available to wash it down.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS Tamal Oaxaceño; surf clam Ensenada; ceviche tostadas; shrimp and scallop aguachile; guacamole with herbs; chicharrón; tacos (suadero, carnitas, lamb adobado, pescado); goat birria; pescado Veracruz; parillada; tamal de chocolate; pastel de queso; churros. And for breakfast: tacos, stuffed conchas, atole de chocolate.

DRINKS Cocktails and agave spirits are spotlighted in a drink program that leans toward the encyclopedic. The mixed drinks are well-crafted, with balanced takes on margaritas (love the cucumber addition to the mezcal version) and more involved Mexican twists to classics, like the Cinco (an Old Fashioned with pasilla chilies and tamarind). There’s a small selection of beer (which could be improved) and 22 natural wines. But high-quality mezcals are the prize here, with 25 selections divided into six categories by subspecies of agave that show the range and diversity of this powerfully traditional spirit.

WEEKEND NOISE The unbuffered din is one of Condesa’s few weak points, straining at times not just conversation, but also communication with servers.

IF YOU GO Lunch Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner Sunday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, until 11 p.m. Breakfast at El Café, 8 a.m.-noon.

Dinner entrees, $12-$26.

All major cards.

Reservations highly suggested, but up to 40 seats reserved nightly for walk-ins.

Wheelchair accessible.

Street and lot parking only.