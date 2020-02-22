But I’ve also scored more than enough winners to reassure me this cheese is genuinely luscious when bought at the right moment. A gentle ripeness test of a light thumb-press is what you need to do before buying. Do its sides yield easily inside the wrapping, but with a hint of firmness still at the center? If so, buy it! Inside its delicate powdery rind, the bone white paste should gleam with a fully developed lactic shine that’s meant for spreading. Its flavor tastes like white button mushrooms wrapped in a citrusy, barnyard tang that is distinctive to goat cheese. And FirefFly’s milk, processed with a vegetarian rennet and sourced from nearby family farms that practice humane animal husbandry, has an especially clean quality that finishes with a lingering butterfat sweetness.