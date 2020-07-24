The reality of Philadelphia’s hunger emergency cannot be overstated, and it’s only become more dire since the pandemic. As reported by my colleague Alfred Lubrano, demand for food assistance has increased as much as 60% nationwide over the past year, according to a Feeding America analysis, which also projects that in Philadelphia, food insecurity — the inability to afford enough food for a healthy lifestyle — is going to rise from 16.3% to 21.2% due to the coronavirus. That’s over 300,000 people. Share Food Program, the region’s largest hunger-relief agency, has been feeding almost 1 million people a month throughout the city and surrounding counties since COVID hit.