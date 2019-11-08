The roasted tuna collar amandine, meanwhile, is Forsythia’s most daring dish, as well as its most divisive. And not simply because the staff asks diners to wear a linen bib. This primal wing of fin and flesh is not for everyone. It’s sliced from behind the head of a 100-pound fish, then roasted to a smoky crisp beneath a tangy dashi glaze that accents the rich, oily, slightly funky dark meat. It slides off the bone with a spoon. It was the colorful hail of garnishes over top that divided my circle, especially my friend the hearts-of-palm hater. I liked the palms’ fresh snap against the crunch of shaved almonds, but we both agreed the yuzu gel on the side was a misstep — a lonely molecular blob that got lost on its way from one of Kearse’s old plates at Will.