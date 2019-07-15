One of the prime culprits? The filtered water carafe trend has kicked the good old ice pitcher to the curb. And while filtered water has many commendable benefits, pre-poured carafes risk warming if not promptly poured. I’m all in favor of restaurants filtering their water in lieu of pushing bottles. It’s far better for the environment. A good system makes water that tastes just as good as the bottled competitors. And it has also replaced one irritating flashpoint of passive-aggressive server upselling (“Would you like sparkling, still, or … ahem, tap?”) with a hospitality opportunity to offer guests something nice for free, or a nominal small charge — even if systems can cost restaurants about $5,000 a year in equipment rentals plus considerably more lost revenue from bottle sales. Ellen Yin of Fork and High Street on Market estimates that they’ve lost over $20,000 in bottled water sales annually since moving to the popular Vero Water system, which services about 50 other Philly restaurants: “We waste so many bottles. I felt it was more responsible,” she said.