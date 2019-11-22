JEAN-GEORGES PHILADELPHIA

1 bell

Hit-or-miss

Four Seasons Hotel, 1 N. 19th St., 59th and 60th floors, 215-419-5059; fourseasons.com/philadelphia

The views from the 59th floor are as inspired as the soaring dining room that crowns the new Four Seasons hotel atop the latest Comcast skyscraper. Unfortunately, the thrill of dining in Philly’s branch of the world-renowned Jean-Georges luxury chain is sabotaged by one poorly executed plate after the other, plus some undrinkable cocktails, leaving the unparalleled vistas, polished service, and fine wines waiting for the kitchen to catch up and deliver what, for such towering prices, should be one of the region’s ultimate dining experiences.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS Egg caviar; tuna noodles; sea trout crudo; scallop crudo; mushroom salad (lunch); mushroom risotto; celeriac-stuffed cabbage; black bass crusted with nuts and seeds; roasted lobster; Wagyu tenderloin; the Orchard apple dessert; the berry garden; chocolate passionfruit mousse.

DRINKS The 350-label cellar, growing soon to 500, is a major new wine presence in town, especially for those seeking prestige Bordeaux and Burgundies. Customers average $185 a bottle here, but the somm advice is useful and there are plenty of quality choices for less, including a juicy von Winning Riesling ($85) to pair with the citrus-forward menu. There are also intriguing choices by the glass, from a crispy Loire Romorantin to an earthy Grenache blend from Mas de Gourgonnier.

WEEKEND NOISE With acres of space between plush tables and hotel-lobby jazz melding with the distant echo of a water wall, conversation is easy.

HOURS Breakfast Monday-Friday, 6:30-10:30 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7-11 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon-2:30 p.m. Dinner Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, until 11 p.m. JG SkyHigh: menu daily, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Dinner entrees, $28-$51. (Ribeye for two, $138).

All major cards.

Reservations highly suggested two months in advance. Some walk-ins available nightly.

Reservations encouraged for lounge at JG SkyHigh, though bar is walk-in only.

Wheelchair accessible.

Valet parking costs $25 with validation.