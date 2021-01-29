“To have this space pop up, (Ange) was offering us another resource, a way to gain a little bit of equity in the food game here. If I was just cooking food and said, ‘Come pick this up from my house!’ you wouldn’t take me seriously,” says Parham, who isn’t currently interested in owning a restaurant. “People put a lot of emphasis on actually owning something. But people who actually own things also own a lot more stress than people who don’t. I can take my brand anywhere. The ownership is the freedom. Because I have the ability to say, ‘Ange, Sundays work for me,’ I know how to target that.”