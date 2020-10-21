She spent a month cooking for frontline workers. Then came a summer of pop-ups, from the Fitler Club to Musi, the Goat, Pocono Organics Farm, and Walnut Street Cafe. Greatest hits from those unfold in the tasting at Irwin’s, revealing how deep her repertoire is beyond saté, which is also featured. A banana leaf platter with a checkerboard of blue and yellow rice cubes comes with a trio of ferments — spicy durian purée with okra crudité, fish cured in tamarind rice powder, punchy mustard greens — that set my taste buds spinning.