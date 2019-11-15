Desserts are less elaborate than at Zahav, but they’re no less delicious. Breakfast pastries resurface à la mode: orange-apricot ice cream for the chocolate babka; spiced Turkish coffee ice cream for the walnut cake. Almond brittle and rosewater-quince jelly cover the supple malabi custard. For the konafi, mozzarella is encased in a frizzy sweater of crispy dough threads, blasted with pistachios, and drowned in dark Pennsylvania maple syrup. Sweet and salty, crunchy and squeaky, it’s something you could crush in a late-night haze, as you might in Israel. “It would be totally normal at 10 or 11 p.m. on a Thursday to go meet friends,” says Solomonov, “and those friends could be drinking and eating till 2 or 4 a.m.”