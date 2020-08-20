Tables are set up on the sidewalk each evening, but, this being the less-restricted suburbs, inside dining is also allowed. With the entire glass facade of Dum Sum Mania opened to the elements, its sparsely-filled space is as close to al fresco as inside dining gets. There are many things on this menu I crave, from spicy dry pot shrimp to the Shanghai sticky rice sui-mei and pan-fried dumplings with pork and cabbage. But nothing really compares to those xiao long bao. The savory cascade of hot juice and tender meat stuffing that comes from a strategic nibble on one of their bulging dumpling skins is...slurp!...the kind of magic that must be experienced on site. Dim Sum Mania, 17-19 E State St, Media, 610-557-8757; dimsummania.com