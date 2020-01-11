Anyone who’s sampled the excellent guacamole at Café y Chocolate (always fresh, never chilled, chunky and well-seasoned) knows the freshly fried chips are top-notch. But the salsas here — in which those crispy chips simmer to a hearty softness — are what make this rendition so good. Diners can choose from green or red salsas or mole poblano. For this dish, at least, I’m partial to the salsa roja because it draws a punchy-yet-complex spice from its blend guajillo and pasilla chilies, but also has enough saucy acidity from plum tomatoes to cut through the earthiness of the masa. Add an egg and swipe those chilaquiles through the epazote-scented refried black beans on the side, and you have a complete breakfast for around $10 that is infinitely more than the sum of its parts.