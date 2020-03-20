A perfect French omelet is oval-shaped with tapered ends; a smooth sponge; tender, delicate, and slightly custardy. It should not have any color from the cooking. But that omelet is not our preferred style. We like ours with a little more character: tender and delicate, of course, but less spongy, its shape more relaxed, with a bit of golden brown color for flavor. A country omelet, if you like. It’s more forgiving to make but equally delicious.