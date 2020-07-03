As “Then Some!” implies, the menu roams wide into the Hong Kong-style canon of BBQ meats, soups, and stir-fries, plus Americanized classics I didn’t try. The Singapore noodles and wok-singed chow fun were good. But the dumplings are the reason to put this newcomer on speed dial. The pork dumplings come in several subtle variations, moist and tender with cabbage and ginger in the standard, with the oniony zing of Chinese chives for another version, or bolstered with earthy shiitakes and shrimp for the sui mei. A pale white dough of tapioca and rice starch is flaky on its pan-fried bottom when wrapped around sweet shrimp and bamboo shoots for the shrimp-chive buns. The same dough turns nearly translucent when steamed into pleated har gao dumplings, which come with shrimp, but also a delicious vegetarian variation touched with green and filled with mushrooms, bamboo, and broccoli. They’re so good, I’ll likely be craving those when I’m back in Philadelphia. Dim Sum and Then Some! 7317 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, 609-271-9303; dimsumventnor.com.